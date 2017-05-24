Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?

When it comes to making women weak in the knees, Parisian shoe designer Christian Louboutin has got it in the bag. He’s the reigning king of the stiletto and 25 years into his career, his signature red lacquered sole is unmistakable worldwide.

Lucky for those of us in the 305, the Shoe Scion dreamed up a pair of limited-edition “Miami” style men’s sneakers available for purchase at his freshly minted store in the Miami Design District. Yes, for roughly $4,000 the flamingo and stud-swathed kicks can be yours, fellas. Other nods to Florida include “feathered” artwork from Key West-based artist Anne Schroeder.

In town to celebrate his novel sun-filled, multi-level boutique, we chat up the Man With The Red Sole…

(Loren Ridinger, Christian Louboutin and Craig Robins)

Bienvenidos a Miami! You typically come here once a year. What do you love most about visiting the Magic City?

I love going to dinner with my friend Craig Robins. I also love to check out what’s going on at The Webster. And I go to Faena and make sure that no one took off the horn on the unicorn sculpture! I also frequent many little Cuban restaurants.

When I say, “Miami,” what are three words that pop into your mind? Bright, sandals and colorful.

Tell us a secret most people don’t know about you.

I am allergic to fish.

You are a fashion hero to many, but who is your fashion hero?

Marlene Dietrich.

The last time we spoke, you divulged that one of your hobbies is the trapeze. How’s that going?

I’m taking a break because I injured myself but I will be back at it soon.

If the world could only be one color, what color would it be?

Red!