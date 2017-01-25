Chrissy Teigen strikes a pose in Miami

Chrissy Teigen in the house! The Sports Illustrated model has been in town this week, doing what she does best … modeling. Paparazzi pics show Teigen on the beach, wearing mirrored sunglasses and a khaki outfit, looking a little like a park ranger, with a badge that reads “Chrissy, Plant Manager,” on a job for Vita Coco coconut water, according to Yahoo News. Her social media accounts gave no hint as to what else she was doing in the Magic City.

But the outspoken wife of John Legend sure had a few not so positive things to say about the new administration. We won’t go there in this forum, though.

A few days ago, Teigen did impart some marriage advice on Twitter : “Watching ‘The Affair’ with your significant other is the best deterrent to having an affair.”

The post received 18,000 likes from her 3.7 million followers.

Next up for the mother of one: She’ll cohost the Billboard Music Awards, along with Ludacris, airing May 17 from Vegas on ABC.