Chris Pine seen out and about in ‘Miami Vice’ T shirt

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Was Chris Pine sending us a message?

The actor was pictured out and about in Los Angeles the other day sporting a T shirt that read “Miami Vice.”

Is Pine a fan of the classic 1980s TV show about Miami cops, played by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas? Or could there be another movie in the works? The film in 2006 didn’t do so hot; maybe because of the casting. Irishman Colin Farrell played Johnson’s role against Jamie Foxx’s Tubbs. And the chemistry was a little off. 

But we so can see Pine as Sonny Crockett. Right??

Pine is currently on the big screen in “Wonder Woman.”

Please, Hollywood: Say this is happening. 

Because doubtful we will hear much from Pine. The guy hates social media. Yesss!

He told USA Today in 2014: “I have no interest in that. With Facebook and Twitter everyone wants to publicize their innermost truths. Privacy is not as guaranteed, is not as respected, cherished or desired as it once.”

