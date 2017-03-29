Posted on

Looks like somebody pulled out of Chris Brown’s Party Tour

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 18, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation of battery against R&B singer Chris Brown. Lt. Jeff Goodwin said authorities received a call Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, about the alleged battery at the Palms Casino Resort. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

When singer Chris Brown comes to Miami on April 15 he will be without one special guest. O.T. Genasis, Fabolous and Kap G will open for the Grammy Award-winning artist, but 50 Cent will not.

The rapper was included on Chris Brown’s promotional Instagram post on March 7, but has since been removed from the details listed on ticketmaster.com and on the American Airlines Arena website.

50 Cent has been mum on the matter, while Brown addressed his fans on Instagram saying the tour will be “amazing. Something y’all never seen before.” He did not mention 50 Cent.

 

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on

So that’s that: 50 Cent will not be in on the party. Whatever Miami fans he has should not expect a refund, either. American Airline Arena’s website specifically says “Artist lineup subject to change.”

It’s unclear why 50 Cent dropped out ahead of the tour’s first stop Friday in Baltimore. But the rapper, lately known for entertaining petty social media beefs, announced that he’s been back in the studio.

We’d say it’s lame that he’s not coming to Miami, but we weren’t too worried about his performance anyways.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party
Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 8 predictable and not-so predictable things to catch at the Locales Festival
Miami Guide
Pro Tip10 Tours Of Miami That Are A Must
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)