Looks like somebody pulled out of Chris Brown’s Party Tour

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 18, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation of battery against R&B singer Chris Brown. Lt. Jeff Goodwin said authorities received a call Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, about the alleged battery at the Palms Casino Resort. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

When singer Chris Brown comes to Miami on April 15 he will be without one special guest. O.T. Genasis, Fabolous and Kap G will open for the Grammy Award-winning artist, but 50 Cent will not.

The rapper was included on Chris Brown’s promotional Instagram post on March 7, but has since been removed from the details listed on ticketmaster.com and on the American Airlines Arena website.

50 Cent has been mum on the matter, while Brown addressed his fans on Instagram saying the tour will be “amazing. Something y’all never seen before.” He did not mention 50 Cent.

A post shared by @chrisbrownofficial on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:52am PDT

So that’s that: 50 Cent will not be in on the party. Whatever Miami fans he has should not expect a refund, either. American Airline Arena’s website specifically says “Artist lineup subject to change.”

It’s unclear why 50 Cent dropped out ahead of the tour’s first stop Friday in Baltimore. But the rapper, lately known for entertaining petty social media beefs, announced that he’s been back in the studio.

I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller today we got some heat 🔥🔥 New Music coming soon!!! #effenvodka A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

We’d say it’s lame that he’s not coming to Miami, but we weren’t too worried about his performance anyways.