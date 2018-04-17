Chris Brown is still apparently whipped over Karrueche Tran — who may be pregnant

Karrueche Tran’s new relationship isn’t sitting well with Chris Brown.

Brown apparently was forced to temporarily deactivate his Instagram account after The Shade Room called the singer out for commenting on a picture of his ex girlfriend with her hot AF boyfriend Victor Cruz.

The comely couple was in Miami on vacation over the weekend, looking way cozy.

Under a Shade Room pic of the “Claws” star and NFL agent gazing at each other lovingly are two comments from #chrisbrownofficial. One has an emoji of a man walking away from a man and a woman. Another comment just reads “GOALS.”

Fellow commenters called Brown out for being “obsessed” and “petty.”

Next thing you known his Insta account is — poof! — gone. It was back up and running a short time later.

TST eds wrote “Oop! #ChrisBrown#SteppedIntoTheShadeRoom to say his former boo & new bae are GOALS.”

In March, he seemed happy for the couple. E! News reported that he said on social media that they “look good together.”

Brown, who brings his Full Moon Tour to West Palm Beach in July, needs a girlfriend ASAP, we think. Because Tran has a big time restraining order against Rihanna’s ex, who has a history of domestic violence. And moreover, the Los Angeles native may be in a family way.

Tran, still in town, posted a pic of herself lounging on a large bed at The Setai in Miami Beach, telling her followers she waiting for a truffle pizza, “although I know it looks like I already ate one.”

She doesn’t really look like she ate a truffle pizza at all, but we have to wonder why she mentioned that she is heavy/bloated. Is it a hint about a soon to be announced pregnancy? Followers were quick to speculate, naturally.

Other people brought the topic back to her famous ex.

Wrote one with the handle #slinknslink: “Chris is unique, he gave her the Attention she’s getting right now… Many of you sympathize with her because her face looks so innocent and nice, but I see her soul through the things she done to him. Next time you better keep it private… Attention that you need and your Ego – you have struggles too.”

