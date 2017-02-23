Amid legal troubles, Chris Brown headed to Miami for concert

It’s unclear if Chris Brown will still be coming here for a concert with Fabolous at AmericanAirlines Arena April 15. The singer’s in a bit of a jam — again.

Last week, a judge ordered Brown to stay away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she accused him of physically abusing and threatening her life. The order also calls for Brown to surrender any firearms he has until a March 9 hearing on the restraining order.

TMZ reports he must stay 100 yards away from Karrueche, as well as her mother and her brother.

Rihanna got out just in time, hunh?