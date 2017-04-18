Posted on

Chris Brown is accused of punching someone — again. This time it’s on video.

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 18, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation of battery against R&B singer Chris Brown. Lt. Jeff Goodwin said authorities received a call Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, about the alleged battery at the Palms Casino Resort. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By Alex Harris

Chris Brown is in trouble again for physical violence — and this time it was caught on video.

The pop singer with a history of assault arrests is accused of punching a club photographer Monday night after a show in Tampa, allegedly over whether photography was allowed.

The club, AJA Channelside, posted on its Facebook that “Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue.” The photographer pressed charges.

When Brown first arrived around 1 a.m., photographer Bennie Vines said Brown’s security told him not to photograph the singer, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Vines told police Brown “sucker punched” him after he noticed Vines snapping crowd shots.

The club’s owner told the Times their contract with Brown — scheduled to appear for “Chris Brown and Friends Official After Party” that night — did not mention or prohibit photography.

Brown’s name popped up recently in a South Florida lawsuit, where a man who went by muahmmad_a_lean on Instagram was convicted of selling marijuana, Xanax and the potent prescription cough syrup known as “lean” or “drank.”

Read More: Miami man tied to Lil Wayne, Chris Brown convicted of selling ‘purple drank’

During the trial, it was revealed that federal authorities are investigating Brown for a $15,000 wire transfer to the convicted drug dealer, who said the money was for drugs and lean.

A judge recently slapped Brown with a restraining order against his girlfriend, who accused him of physically abusing her and threatening her life. He is accused of beating up his former girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback

