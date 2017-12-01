Posted on

Cheers! These new craft beers are available in Miami in December

craft beer
Coqui-To beer makes a comeback at Wynwood Brewing's anniversary party in December. (Facebook)
From Christmas ales to Coquito-flavored craft beer, Miami’s breweries have season bend to their new releases in December.

Here’s a look at the new beer debuting at South Florida breweries this month — some of which will mark the occasions with holiday parties.

Abbey Brewing

The new IPA at the Abbey. (Facebook)

Brewmaster Ray Rigazio created a golden-hued New Abbey Trappist Style tripel, made with a pure Trappist yeast strain with undertones of coriander and orange peel. The 9 percent alcohol-by-volume brew will be the perfect drink for their 22nd annual Festivus party, on Dec. 17.

“It’s our annual holiday party and pays homage to the popular Seinfeld episode,” said Rigazio.

1115 16th St, Miami Beach
Biscayne Bay Brewing

A bottle of the new Biscayne Bay Strong Ale. (Facebook)

New at the Doral-based brewery is  Biscayne Bay Strong Ale, aged in whiskey barrels with notes of caramel and apple. At 11 percent ABV this new brew packs a punch. The limited edition brew will be sold in 22-ounce bottles for $18 at the brewery.

They will be having contest to name their new beer and on Dec. 16 they’ll host a Toys for Tots and Jeep meet up event then an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 23.

8000 NW 25th St #500, Doral, FL 33122
Bousa Brewing

Crowds packed Bousa Brewing on opening night. (Facebook)

Little Haiti’s got a new brewery  so it’s only fitting they’d have a new brew to debut.

Their Grinch’s Ale is a rich red color and features Cascade hops and grapefruit with spices such as coriander, cardamom and clove, making it the perfect blend of winter spices and tropical citrus.

7235 NE 4 Ave., Miami, FL 33138
Funky Buddha

Last Buffalo in the Park is available for just a limited time. (Facebook)
The Oakland Park-based brewery never has a shortage of new offerings, with very creative names, and December is no exception.
“Last Buffalo in the Park is a big barrel-aged beer, has a once-a-year release and a huge following,” said John Linn, marketing director. “It’s an imperial version of our Last Snow coconut and coffee porter aged in bourbon barrels for more than six months.”
It’s available at the brewery and at specialty stores such as Total Wine.
On Dec. 16 they’re releasing I’m So Excited, I’m So Scared, a dark imperial stout that’s infused with fresh-roasted coffee and vanilla for a caffeinated kick.
“It has a cool ’90s theme and is a pop-culture reference to a classic episode of the show ‘Saved by the Bell.’” This one will also be available at various outlets after it’s debut.

1201 NE 38th St, Oakland Park
Hollywood Brewing

It doesn’t get more local than hosting a competition where local brewers come in and produce their craft beer using your equipment. That’s what Hollywood Brewing’s been doing for the last few months and the results of that contest are available there now — until they run out, since these are limited batches.
The three beers are:
  • Monarch Brown Ale, an American brown ale produced by J-Town Brew Co.
  • Parfois, ces Couleurs Fonctionnent, a French saison by Red White & Brewing
  • Hella Good IPA, a West Coast IPA by Misfits Brewing Co.
Half of the profits go to the home brewers. That way you’ll know you’re doing good while knocking back a few.

290 N Broadwalk, Hollywood, FL 33019
J Wakefield

J Wakefield’s new can releases. (Facebook)

With this list of releases, you’ll want to mark your calendar for visits to this Wynwood Brewery.

Ready right now are:

Better save the date too for their WakeFest Invitational & Anniversary Celebration on Feb. 17. Tickets are already on sale at

120 Northwest 24th Street Miami, FL 33127
Lincoln's Beard Brewing

Always keeping it quirky, Lincoln’s Beard is hosting Baby Basel Dec. 9 and 10. (Facebook)
South Miami’s brewery pairs parties with their releases.
On Dec. 6 they’re canning and releasing Lincoln’s Best, a crisp  sparkling ale which they call their “relaxed, hot weather go-to beer.”
Because everyone will be Baseling, they’re having a Baby Basel event Dec. 9-10, billed as a family event for parents who might miss out on the Art Basel madness. They’ll be serving beer at the bar, have changing tables and wipes and a toddler play area.  Details available at either of these links
Then in anticipation of Noche Buena it’s the “How The Beard Stole Noche Buena” party Dec. 23.  They’ll release a chocolate-coffee imperial stout in collaboration with JennyLee of 3:05 Cafecito.
Of course they’ll have roast pork with all the sides from The Westchester, croquetas from Dos Croquetas and pastelitos from Vicky Bakery. DJ Guillo spins and Chili Poppers, a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, performs.

7360 SW 41 Street, Miami, Florida 33155
MIA Beer Co

This is where the magic happens at MIA Brewing in Doral. (Facebook)

Their new debuts are a mixed bag, enough to please any beer drinker.

  • Chinook Me All Night Long, an IPA, is made with chinook and amarillo hops with a light pilsner base and deep pine flavors.
  • Obatala, the newest berliner in their Veladora Series, made with pineapple and cocoa nibs
  • Crime of Passion, a nine-month oak barrel-aged wild ale with passion fruit and a mixed culture of yeasts.
  • Rooftop Party is their Belgian blonde with brett yeast harvested  in-house, then aged in barrels for eight months.

10400 NW 33rd St #150, Doral, FL 33172
Nightlife Brewing

The scene at Nightlife Brewing Co. at Marlins Park (Facebook)

The Miami Marlins season may be done but Nightlife Brewing Co. is right there are the park ready to serve up two new beers:

  • Thunderbird Milk Stout, complex, velvety beer without being overly filling.
  • Flight To Freedom golden strong ale, smooth but spicy and earthy nose with a subtle sweet finish and a creamy mouthfeel.

1588 NW 7 St., Miami, FL 33125
The Tank

The Tank Brewing’s tasting room.Handout
The Tank has a new beer on tap made from award-winning coffee:
  • Batch 3, a coffee amber ale, served on nitro for a creamy taste, is brewed with a single-origin Ethiopian Shakiso coffee bean, roasted by West Miami’s Per’La Specialty Roasters. The beer has notes of blackberry, figs, currants and a light cacao roast.

 

5100 NW 72nd Ave, Bay A-1, Miami, FL 33166
Veza Sur Brewing

Veza Sur’s developing a few new concoctions that should be ready before months’ end. (Facebook)
This new Wynwood brewery is offering a seasonal Michelada and a new beer cocktail, both currently being developed and should be ready this month.
They should be available Dec. 12 during their holiday movie screening or Dec. 13 Unplugged (no cell phones) event.

55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood Brewing

Coquito beer makes a comeback at Anniversary Party. (Facebook)
Just in time for the holidays, Wynwood released its Coqui-To stout on Black Friday. Inspired by the popular Puerto Rican eggnog holiday drink, they saved some for their anniversary block party Dec. 2.
  • Grand Pops, a whiskey-barrel-aged Pops Porter, was created in partnership with the London Police who designed the labels, said Marcus Sussman, taproom manager. It will be available Dec. 7.

565 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
