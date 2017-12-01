Cheers! These new craft beers are available in Miami in December
From Christmas ales to Coquito-flavored craft beer, Miami’s breweries have season bend to their new releases in December.
Here’s a look at the new beer debuting at South Florida breweries this month — some of which will mark the occasions with holiday parties.
Abbey Brewing
Brewmaster Ray Rigazio created a golden-hued New Abbey Trappist Style tripel, made with a pure Trappist yeast strain with undertones of coriander and orange peel. The 9 percent alcohol-by-volume brew will be the perfect drink for their 22nd annual Festivus party, on Dec. 17.
“It’s our annual holiday party and pays homage to the popular Seinfeld episode,” said Rigazio.
Biscayne Bay Brewing
New at the Doral-based brewery is Biscayne Bay Strong Ale, aged in whiskey barrels with notes of caramel and apple. At 11 percent ABV this new brew packs a punch. The limited edition brew will be sold in 22-ounce bottles for $18 at the brewery.
They will be having contest to name their new beer and on Dec. 16 they’ll host a Toys for Tots and Jeep meet up event then an Ugly Sweater Party on Dec. 23.
Bousa Brewing
Little Haiti’s got a new brewery so it’s only fitting they’d have a new brew to debut.
Their Grinch’s Ale is a rich red color and features Cascade hops and grapefruit with spices such as coriander, cardamom and clove, making it the perfect blend of winter spices and tropical citrus.
Funky Buddha
Hollywood Brewing
- Monarch Brown Ale, an American brown ale produced by J-Town Brew Co.
- Parfois, ces Couleurs Fonctionnent, a French saison by Red White & Brewing
- Hella Good IPA, a West Coast IPA by Misfits Brewing Co.
J Wakefield
With this list of releases, you’ll want to mark your calendar for visits to this Wynwood Brewery.
Ready right now are:
- Beer Mule, a New England style IPA inspired by the Moscow Mule, brewed in collaboration with Mikerphone Brewing.
- Goodbye Horses, a double IPA, is brewed with fresh dragonfruit, in collaboration with Hoof Hearted Brewing
- Turnover IPA, the beer inspired by the University of Miami Hurricanes Turnover Chain, will go on sale Dec. 15 at the brewery.
Lincoln's Beard Brewing
MIA Beer Co
Their new debuts are a mixed bag, enough to please any beer drinker.
- Chinook Me All Night Long, an IPA, is made with chinook and amarillo hops with a light pilsner base and deep pine flavors.
- Obatala, the newest berliner in their Veladora Series, made with pineapple and cocoa nibs
- Crime of Passion, a nine-month oak barrel-aged wild ale with passion fruit and a mixed culture of yeasts.
- Rooftop Party is their Belgian blonde with brett yeast harvested in-house, then aged in barrels for eight months.
Nightlife Brewing
The Miami Marlins season may be done but Nightlife Brewing Co. is right there are the park ready to serve up two new beers:
- Thunderbird Milk Stout, complex, velvety beer without being overly filling.
- Flight To Freedom golden strong ale, smooth but spicy and earthy nose with a subtle sweet finish and a creamy mouthfeel.
The Tank
- Batch 3, a coffee amber ale, served on nitro for a creamy taste, is brewed with a single-origin Ethiopian Shakiso coffee bean, roasted by West Miami’s Per’La Specialty Roasters. The beer has notes of blackberry, figs, currants and a light cacao roast.
Veza Sur Brewing
Wynwood Brewing
- Grand Pops, a whiskey-barrel-aged Pops Porter, was created in partnership with the London Police who designed the labels, said Marcus Sussman, taproom manager. It will be available Dec. 7.