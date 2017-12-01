Cheers! These new craft beers are available in Miami in December

Last Buffalo in the Park is available for just a limited time. (Facebook)

The Oakland Park-based brewery never has a shortage of new offerings, with very creative names, and December is no exception.

“Last Buffalo in the Park is a big barrel-aged beer, has a once-a-year release and a huge following,” said John Linn, marketing director. “It’s an imperial version of our Last Snow coconut and coffee porter aged in bourbon barrels for more than six months.”

It’s available at the brewery and at specialty stores such as Total Wine.

On Dec. 16 they’re releasing I’m So Excited, I’m So Scared, a dark imperial stout that’s infused with fresh-roasted coffee and vanilla for a caffeinated kick.

“It has a cool ’90s theme and is a pop-culture reference to a classic episode of the show ‘Saved by the Bell.’” This one will also be available at various outlets after it’s debut.