Charlotte McKinney: I was bullied

Believe it. Someone as gorgeous, sexy, smart and charming as Charlotte McKinney didn’t always have it so great.

The “Baywatch” bombshell covers the February issue of Ocean Drive, dishes the dirt to the glossy.

The former burger model (Carl’s) said she had to leave school due to all the bullying. “Girls would yell at me and call me a slut,” she says. “I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head—there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.”

The costar of the DNCE video for “Body Moves” reveals that despite her amazing looks, she remains solo.

“I’m single right now and really enjoying it. A lot of times when I’m in a relationship, I am focusing on the other person so much. Now I can focus on my work and focus on me.”

McKinney has Florida connections, moving to Miami at a young age. Memories, she has a few:

“I loved the feeling of being out at night in Miami. I always hung out with the local vibe, not the touristy places. We would go out to cool bars like Radio, and I always ended up going to Wall on Tuesdays. I loved the atmosphere there. I felt at home, and it was just always a good time. I would work all week, but then Tuesday night was kind of a Miami, let-your-hair-down night. For dinner, I love going to Milos—that is one of my favorite restaurants. That’s something I do miss, the energy.”