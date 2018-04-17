Channel 10 anchor files for divorce from station’s ex-weatherman

In November 2015, then-WPLG Channel 10 weatherman Trent Aric posted on Instagram a year-old photo of him proposing to the station's morning anchorwoman, Jacey Birch.

WPLG-Channel 10 morning anchorwoman Jacey Birch has filed for divorce against her husband of three years, former Local 10 weatherman Trent Aric.

The move comes in the wake of an ugly incident last month in a parking lot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old Birch suffered bruises to her face, according to a police report of the March 10 incident, and she was forced to take two days off from work after her husband allegedly slugged her with a 30-ounce Yeti mug during an argument in the couple’s aging pickup truck.

Aric, whose real name is Trent Aric Mong, 39, was arrested at their house hours later and charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Birch, who has a 2-year-old boy with Mong, obtained a restraining order that forces Mong to stay away from her, according to records, and requested an extension.

Her divorce filing, meanwhile, cites irreconcilable differences.

This is a second marriage for both Birch and Mong, one that they both chronicled in sappy social media postings since he asked her to marry him on the station’s Pembroke Pines newscast set in 2014.

The proposal on bended knee ended up playing on WPLG’s website for weeks.

Mong vanished from the ABC affiliate last May after predicting the weather there for 13 years. He posted his goodbyes on Facebook but didn’t go into the reasons for his departure.

And now that he is unemployed, Mong is preparing to ask Birch for alimony and financial support, according to a friend of both who asked not to be named.

Birch, meanwhile, is trying to track down some of Mong’s exes to ask them if they suffered any kind of domestic abuse.

Neither of their lawyers returned calls for comment.