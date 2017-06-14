Posted on

That time Chance the Rapper met Ronaldinho at LIV

LIVing legends: Purple, Chance the Rapper & RonaldinhoWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
LIV at the Fontainebleau hosted the official after party for Chance the Rapper‘s Tuesday concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena. 
 
The rapper walked in around 1 a.m. with his girlfriend Kirsten Corley, a few family members and his band. The group was immediately greeted by a Moët Chandon champagne parade emblazoned with his name in LED lights. 
 
Other celebs who joined the festivities included Lakers baller Luol Deng, rapper Teyana Taylor (who went over to Chance and congratulated him on a great show) and soccer legend Ronaldinho
 
According to our spy, Chance was “super excited” to meet Ronaldinho, and the two chatted and praised each other’s careers over drinks in the DJ booth. Afterward, Chance jumped atop the DJ booth and surprised partygoers with a few of his songs including “No Problem” and “All Night.”
It’s good to be Chance the Rapper.
 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Miami Guide
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017