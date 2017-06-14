That time Chance the Rapper met Ronaldinho at LIV

LIV at the Fontainebleau hosted the official after party for Chance the Rapper‘s Tuesday concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

The rapper walked in around 1 a.m. with his girlfriend Kirsten Corley, a few family members and his band. The group was immediately greeted by a Moët Chandon champagne parade emblazoned with his name in LED lights.

Other celebs who joined the festivities included Lakers baller Luol Deng, rapper Teyana Taylor (who went over to Chance and congratulated him on a great show) and soccer legend Ronaldinho.

According to our spy, Chance was “super excited” to meet Ronaldinho, and the two chatted and praised each other’s careers over drinks in the DJ booth. Afterward, Chance jumped atop the DJ booth and surprised partygoers with a few of his songs including “No Problem” and “All Night.”

It’s good to be Chance the Rapper.