Chad Ochocinco hunkers down in preparation for Hurricane Irma

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

They may be rich and famous, but stars are human too.

They bleed, sweat, cry — and fear hurricanes as much as the next person, even though they have more cash to buy supplies or to get out of Dodge (the price gauges on airfare shouldn’t bother them a bit).

So how are some celebrities dealing with the oncoming wrath of Hurricane Irma?

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who lives in Broward, Tweeted words of encouragement to his fellow Sunshine State residents on Wednesday: “Good morning, hoping all my Floridians are prepared/preparing for Irma…”
 
 
A few hours later, the ex NFL star told his 3.65 million followers: “Last hurricane we had I drove to somebody’s house to play FIFA16 in the rain cause they called me out on Twitter…”

