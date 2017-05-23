Posted on

Chad Ochocinco goes to the movies with 200 of his closest friends

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Don’t believe the hype: Chad Ochocinco is a fun guy.

Want proof? The onetime Miami Dolphins player invited 200 random people to a screening of “Baywatch” the other night at Cinemark Paradise 24. Man about town Mike Blandino was there and posted a pic on Instagram with the former football player at the theater. The two attended Miami Beach Senior High together, class of 1996.

The 38-year-old NFL vet apparently loves to do stuff like this — invite strangers to events or dinner. For this particular outing, Johnson invited 200 on social media and the first ones to reply were in. Attendees also got a popcorn and a drink.

Ochocinco (real name: Chad Johnson) currently stars in “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” on WEtv to patch things up with his estranged mother, Paula.

The current status of their relationship: Not great.

“My mom is a ticking time bomb,” he says on the show.

“Chad is a damn fool,” says Paula, adding, “He has to leave his sperm in every mother—-ing relationship,” she says of the single father of six who was partially raised by his grandmother.

“There’s so much work that needs to be done,” says Chad, who craves a “normal” connection with Paula.

Maybe invite her to the movies once in a while?

He also said that the domestic violence incident with ex wife Evelyn Lozada in 2011 caused him to “lose it all.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists 16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste
At this bowling alley, you can drink in a rum room and have a private dinner

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Urban Beach Week is here. Here’s how Miami Beach is making it weird
Miami Guide
Instagram photos that prove that Biscayne National Park is a dazzling gem
Tomorrow there is going to be a food fight at this South Beach taco joint
Don’t have plans for this weekend? Check out this Miami.com event guide
7 recipes to help you get classy drunk for ‘The Bachelorette’ season premiere
Tourists Burger Beast found some of Miami’s best burgers hidden in the most unexpected places
In Little Haiti, Wyclef’s plea to Trump: ‘You need to renew TPS’
Tourists ‘My whole life was focused on drugs.’ Miami chef talks addiction
Miami has a new ‘it’ place with celebrity sightings, Greek cuisine
There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.