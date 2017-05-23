Chad Ochocinco goes to the movies with 200 of his closest friends
Don’t believe the hype: Chad Ochocinco is a fun guy.
Want proof? The onetime Miami Dolphins player invited 200 random people to a screening of “Baywatch” the other night at Cinemark Paradise 24. Man about town Mike Blandino was there and posted a pic on Instagram with the former football player at the theater. The two attended Miami Beach Senior High together, class of 1996.
The 38-year-old NFL vet apparently loves to do stuff like this — invite strangers to events or dinner. For this particular outing, Johnson invited 200 on social media and the first ones to reply were in. Attendees also got a popcorn and a drink.
Ochocinco (real name: Chad Johnson) currently stars in “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” on WEtv to patch things up with his estranged mother, Paula.
The current status of their relationship: Not great.
“My mom is a ticking time bomb,” he says on the show.
“Chad is a damn fool,” says Paula, adding, “He has to leave his sperm in every mother—-ing relationship,” she says of the single father of six who was partially raised by his grandmother.
“There’s so much work that needs to be done,” says Chad, who craves a “normal” connection with Paula.
Maybe invite her to the movies once in a while?
He also said that the domestic violence incident with ex wife Evelyn Lozada in 2011 caused him to “lose it all.”