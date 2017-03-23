After closing his SoBe practice, celebrity plastic surgeon has less stress

No need to hit the panic button. Dr. Leonard Tachmes is still in business, making Miamians beautiful.

Back in January the celebrity plastic surgeon sent his patients a brief email alerting them he was closing his Miami Beach Plastic Surgery office on Lincoln Road, as well as his two medspas at Dadeland and Westfield malls.

“I am taking a month of vacation and rest, and then will open my practice in a new location, yet to be determined,” Tachmes wrote. “I will continue seeing injectable and operative patients in my New York office on a monthly basis.”

Now settled back in South Florida, Tachmes, who specializes in so-called Brazilian Butt Lift procedures, sagging necks and face lifts, is currently operating out of Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami. If you want injectables and other types of nonsurgical procedures, he’s doing them by appointment only at Sean Donaldson Hair on Lincoln Road and another undetermined location in South Beach. (Let him, um, fill you in on where it is). The gregarious cosmetic surgeon has also got other stuff going on: Tachmes just completed his second screenplay, “Under (Re)Construction,” and it just made the finals for Best Unproduced Screenplay at Nice International Film Festival, coming up in May. The latest script is the sequel to his first script, “Dean Bailesol’s Journey To Surgery,” which won Best Unproduced Screenplay at the St. Tropez International Film Festival in 2014. Yep. All’s good with the good doc. For a man whose job it is to rejunevate others, he seems pretty rejuvenated himself. “I’m spending quality time with my family and friends, including taking long walks on the beach boardwalk with my yellow lab Percy,” he says. “But mainly, I’m just enjoying my newfound free time with much less stress and anxiety, while I contemplate my next move.” To contact Tachmes, email is best: hello@tachmesmd.com