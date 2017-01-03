New year, new life.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Tachmes stunned some of his local patients with an email sent Tuesday morning. The note simply read that the respected surgeon was closing his Miami Beach Plastic Surgery office on Lincoln Road, as well as his two spanking new medspas at Dadeland and Westfield malls.

“I am taking a month of vacation and rest, and then will open my practice in a new location, yet to be determined,” Tachmes wrote. “I will continue seeing injectable and operative patients in my New York office on a monthly basis.”

Final note: “For those of you expecting refunds, the process will begin in late January and will continue for several months…. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

There was no other comment.

Tachmes also has other interests besides makeovers. His script, “Dean Bailesol’s Journey to Surgery,” won Best Unproduced Screenplay at the St. Tropez International Film Festival in 2014.

