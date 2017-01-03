Posted on

Celebrity plastic surgeon closes all Miami area offices

Tachmes
Tachmes
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

New year, new life.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Tachmes stunned some of his local patients with an email sent Tuesday morning. The note simply read that the respected surgeon was closing his Miami Beach Plastic Surgery office on Lincoln Road, as well as his two spanking new medspas at Dadeland and Westfield malls.

“I am taking a month of vacation and rest, and then will open my practice in a new location, yet to be determined,” Tachmes wrote. “I will continue seeing injectable and operative patients in my New York office on a monthly basis.”

 
 

Final note: “For those of you expecting refunds, the process will begin in late January and will continue for several months…. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

There was no other comment.

Tachmes also has other interests besides makeovers. His script, “Dean Bailesol’s Journey to Surgery,” won Best Unproduced Screenplay at the St. Tropez International Film Festival in 2014.

R

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Prism Creative Group’s cultural guide to Miami – Jan. 1-7
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami
Rev Run’s infectious positivity is what we need for 2017
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning
Hidden gems in Little Haiti for culture, entertainment and shopping
Miami Animal Attractions
Tourists 7 Places You Must Visit in Key Biscayne