What’s wrong, Perez?

We are frankly a little worried.

The celebrity blogger posted an emotional video over the weekend, saying he was having issues, but did not specifically pinpoint what issues. Hilton did admit to having “full blown anxiety,” but don’t we all these days?

The single father of two says he is an “addict,” and that his brain was “unwell.”

It was a trigger week, he said amid tears.

He goes on to say someone is ill in his family (not his mom or his kids), he had to fire someone in his inner circle and he made a big parenting mistake.

It sounds like his addiction could be to social media, as in a follow-up video he confesses that he reads every message, every comment, and responds.

“I would take hours…just by changing that one thing, I will add happiness to my life.”

The Internet personality says he has become “so sick,” he doesn’t want to spend time to go to therapy or even get a massage.

On a second, followup video he says he can’t sacrifice his mental health for his kids and will be not on the Web so much.

“Going forward I cannot check all the mentions and that’s really scary because I really appreciate you. There was no social media before I started. I want to keep going…I hope you understand.”

Comments on YouTube were mostly kind (phew).

One poster wrote: “I know you probably won’t see this but don’t see your mistakes as failures. Every mistake is an opportunity to learn & to better yourself as a parent, son, friend & human being. The only time a mistake is a failure is if you don’t take that opportunity to learn from it. Just know you are loved & appreciated Perez. Take care of yourself! It is NOT selfish!”

Another fan wrote that “we all make mistakes as parents…don’t be so hard on yourself.. you are only human you have overcome so much you will make it through.”

And finally, this comment may sum it up: “Mental health is important.”

On his actual website though, people were a little more harsh, saying things like he chose his profession (to be in gossip) and he needs to suck it up. Another commenter called Hilton a “bully” for targeting stars.

This was a particularly brutal reaction from someone with the handle @fishsticksforme: “Posting a video on all your social media platforms telling everyone you’re addicted to social media does not make it appear that you’re willing to change. I have little sympathy for someone who made a name for himself by exploiting the pain of others, then expect to be taken seriously when karma bites them in the ass.”

All this nonsense aside, we have to wonder: Is Hilton’s disorder real?

According to addiction.com, Internet use disorder (IUD) or Internet addiction disorder (IAD) is “often described as a serious problem involving the inability to control use of various kinds of technology, in particular the Internet, smartphones, tablets and social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.”

Perez, come on back home to Miami and relax on the beach for a bit.