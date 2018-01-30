Getty Images for The Stronach Group)

They came. They saw. They watched the horses.

We’re talking about the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

It was a race offering the biggest purse in the sport, and there was some serious celebrity action.

The event saw the likes of Lenny Kravitz hanging with Pharrell. They were photographed later at Komodo Miami with owner Dave Grutman.

Other VIPs at the tony sporting event included beauty queen Olivia Culpo; actress Vanessa Hudgens; actor Wilmer Valderrama; singer Usher; TV personality Carson Kressley; Victoria’s Secret model Karolina Kurkova, reggaeton star Prince Royce; and rapper Ludacris, who arrived in style in a red Lamborghini.

After the race, at the LIV Boardwalk pop-up, Luda and Jermaine Dupri did an impromptu performance of “Money Ain’t a Thang,” then Post Malone took over the mic.

Who knew horse racing was so cool?

For more info and results on which creature won, click here

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Jan 28, 2018 at 5:41pm PST