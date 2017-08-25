Posted on

Celebrate National Dog Day with a look at these sexy celebrity dog lovers. You are welcome.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Unless you have no soul, you can appreciate a cute canine.

For National Dog Day on Saturday we salute man’s best friend, by saluting the best looking men who have them.

Ian Somerhalder: He broke hearts on The Vampire Diaries because he’s so damned good looking. But this actor is also a really good guy, who along with wife/former costar Nikki Reed adopt rescues like nobody’s business. There’s something about seeing a gorgeous man with a heart of gold. Are we right or are we right? The two just had a baby so yeah, they’re crushing the whole family togetherness thing. 

Jake Gyllenhaal: Though the hunk isn’t big on social media (we totally respect that, sigh), he has been spotted out and about with his four legged friend, Atticus, a German Shepherd. The actor reportedly doesn’t like to walk out in NYC without his furry friend named the character Atticus Finch in the classic To Kill A Mockingbird.

How cute he is 😍

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaaldaily) on

Bradley Cooper: On screen, this hunk can play a bad-ass (see “American Sniper” for proof), but off screen, Cooper is an old softie for dogs. He has had a few breeds over the years. Most recently, the Pennsylvania native was seen strolling with his gf Irina Shayk, their baby and furry companion Charlotte, a chow/retriever mix and a rescue. “She was on the streets of Compton, actually,” he explained during a 2012 appearance on Live! With Kelly. Charlotte’s still kicking and has outlived a few of his relationships. 

Ryan Reynolds: Talk about a full house. Aside from being a dad (wife is Gossip Girl Blake Lively), the Deadpool star is a serious animal lover. The Canadian actor poses often with various species, even a turtle and giraffe, which he kisses in one snap (no joke).

They're still trying to come up with a safe-word. Any suggestions are welcome. But "Codswallop" is taken.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

