How bout dat? ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl sued for assault (well, her mom)
Surprise, surprise. More problems for the “Cash Me Outside” girl.
A Lake Worth woman is suing the teenage upstart (birth name: Danielle Bregoli), accusing her of assault. Well, technically her lawyer is suing Danielle’s mother Barbara Ann Bregoli, reports the Palm Beach Post.
The alleged victim, Kimberly Peterson, claims in the suit that back in February, Danielle and her rowdy pals started a rumble with her outside a Lake Worth pizza place and bar. The throwdown looks pretty gnarly in a video obtained by TMZ.
The woman is seeking damages of at least $15,000 after being punched by Danielle, “causing serious bodily injury,” reads the complaint. Peterson’s nose and left thumb were reportedly broken; and she still wears a cast on her hand. See her injuries here.
Peterson’s attorney Gary Lesser said Bregoli’s mother should be held accountable for her 13 year old’s poor life choices.
Danielle’s father, Ira Peskowitz, is not named in the suit. He’s kind of out of the picture. A sheriff’s deputy with the Palm Beach Police Department, he is duly disgusted by what is happening with his daughter, the standout star of the “Dr. Phil Show.”
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...