Cash Me Outside teen headed to Miami music festival

She’s a household name. Well, not exactly. Her catchphrase is: “Cash Me Outside. HOW BOW DAH!”

Translated roughly as “Catch Me Outside. How about that?” Danielle Bregoli’s nickname means “Let’s go fight outside.”

The 13-year-old street tough from Boynton Beach, who has an indiscernibly strange accent, was taunting audience members of Phil McGraw’s namesake show back in September.