Cash Me Outside teen headed to Miami music festival
She’s a household name. Well, not exactly. Her catchphrase is: “Cash Me Outside. HOW BOW DAH!”
Translated roughly as “Catch Me Outside. How about that?” Danielle Bregoli’s nickname means “Let’s go fight outside.”
The 13-year-old street tough from Boynton Beach, who has an indiscernibly strange accent, was taunting audience members of Phil McGraw’s namesake show back in September.
The episode is called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.”
Dr. Phil got her into a treatment facility, but it doesn’t seem to be working.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight involving Bregoli, which reportedly went down outside a pizza place and bar early Sunday in Lake Worth.
A video posted of the fight shows Danielle and two others outside Downtown Pizza and CJ’s Island Grill.
She also was involved in an, um, heated discussion, on a Spirit Airlines flight last month; it involved an overhead luggage compartment. She and mom were removed from the flight and the airline banned them for life, according to Page Six.
Not that getting in trouble is affecting her money making opportunities. TMZ reports Danielle is earning more than $40,000 for a meet and greet at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami in May. The site reports she will also get a portion of ticket sales. On Wednesday, she tweeted under her odd handle @TheBhadBhabie “Know your worth.”
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...