Posted on

Too bad, so sad: Cash Me Outside girl a no-show at Rolling Loud

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Months ago we heard rumblings that Danielle Bregoli was getting big money to appear at the Rolling Loud Festival.

But the “Cash Me Outside” upstart was nowhere in sight during the three day outdoor concert series.

Judging by her social media, seems the 14 year old is living it up in Los Angeles these days.  And she’s hanging with stars. 

David Spade even randomly posted a picture with the Boynton Beach teen (she had no clue who the “Joe Dirt” star was).

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter

A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on

She wrote that she thought the actor-comedian was the waiter. 

How bout that?

Meanwhile the Rolling Loud fest folks said that Bregoli “had never been billed” for the event.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Carlos Vives on the situation in Venezuela: ‘I feel a great sadness’
Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Miami Guide
Things we discovered on a 74-mile car trip on the Tamiami Trail from Miami to Naples
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards