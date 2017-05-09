Too bad, so sad: Cash Me Outside girl a no-show at Rolling Loud

Months ago we heard rumblings that Danielle Bregoli was getting big money to appear at the Rolling Loud Festival.

But the “Cash Me Outside” upstart was nowhere in sight during the three day outdoor concert series.

Judging by her social media, seems the 14 year old is living it up in Los Angeles these days. And she’s hanging with stars.

David Spade even randomly posted a picture with the Boynton Beach teen (she had no clue who the “Joe Dirt” star was).

No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 8, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

She wrote that she thought the actor-comedian was the waiter.

How bout that?

Meanwhile the Rolling Loud fest folks said that Bregoli “had never been billed” for the event.