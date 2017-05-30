‘Queer Eye’ star throws a straight pitch at Miami Marlins game
While Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney lead the pack of those who may drop $1.3 billion to buy the Miami Marlins, they may want to consult fashion expert Carson Kressley on adding leopard print slip ons to the team’s uniform.
Huh?
Kressley sported them Friday when he threw out the first pitch at Pride at the Park, a fundraiser from which a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to the Marlins v. Angels game will benefit local LGBTQ organizations.
And the “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star wasn’t the only one throwing balls. Celeb chef Art Smith was also there and also threw out a pitch–you decide whose throw was better.
The duo met with fans at the Clevelander at Marlins Park and watched the Marlins defeat the Angels while downing hot dogs from one of the stadium’s suites.