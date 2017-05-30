‘Queer Eye’ star throws a straight pitch at Miami Marlins game

MIAMI, FL - MAY 26: foundation during the game against the LA Angels at Marlins Park on May 26, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins)

While Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney lead the pack of those who may drop $1.3 billion to buy the Miami Marlins, they may want to consult fashion expert Carson Kressley on adding leopard print slip ons to the team’s uniform.

Huh?

Kressley sported them Friday when he threw out the first pitch at Pride at the Park, a fundraiser from which a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold to the Marlins v. Angels game will benefit local LGBTQ organizations.

And the “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star wasn’t the only one throwing balls. Celeb chef Art Smith was also there and also threw out a pitch–you decide whose throw was better.

The duo met with fans at the Clevelander at Marlins Park and watched the Marlins defeat the Angels while downing hot dogs from one of the stadium’s suites.