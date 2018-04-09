Cardi B was in Miami before her SNL pregnancy reveal. And she was still trying to hide it from us.

We knew what was hiding under that dress, okurrrr?

Cardi B performed live April 7 at E11EVEN Miami and tried her best to hide the baby bump she revealed the next night on SNL.

But we knew better.

The rap megastar arrived around 2:30 a.m. sporting a new platinum ‘do and a metallic red and pink striped muumuu – er, dress. She had on her signature Loubies, too, which is a bold move for a preggo.

We knew what was hiding under that dress, okurrrr? Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

The loose fitting dress didn’t fool us. In fact, it confirmed to us that she was indeed knocked up because she’s typically in skintight outfits, especially when she’s down in Miami at E11EVEN.

The 25-year-old singer was escorted through at the back entrance and sat in a VIP booth in the party pit. She was seen dancing to her fiance Offset’s song “Bad and Boujee,” but did not have one drink. That was another To Be Filed Under Obvious signs. The energetic mama-to-be sang her hits “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Finesse” and “Motor Sport.”

Before she left stage she shouted, “Everyone go buy the album and enjoy, Okurrrr.”

Then she jetted off to NYC where she confirmed our suspicions on SNL.

Can’t wait to see her at E11EVEN six months in.

Coming up next for Cardi B? She is co-hosting “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on April 9, as the talk show host confirmed on his Twitter account today.

.@iamcardib is my co-host TONIGHT and lots of surprises planned! Going to be a great show! Don’t miss it! #CardiBonFallon — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) April 9, 2018