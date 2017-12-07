Posted on

Cardi B plays a private Art Basel party, and you can watch from your couch

Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B is nominated for Grammy Awards for best rap song and best rap performance. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Cardi B is making money moves in Miami – and you can watch her.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is throwing a huge private party Thursday night to celebrate the fashion house’s partnership with TIDAL X. Guess who’s performing live? Barbra Streisand’s new fave, record-breaking rapper Cardi B, who has been known to tear it up when she’s down here.

And while you can’t get into the party – it’s at the Eden Roc, but you didn’t hear that from us – you can view the entire performance live via TIDAL.com/MiamiHeraldThe show starts at 11:30 p.m., and you can watch in your pajamas completely free.

Scott also curated an exclusive playlist filled with tracks to get you ready for Cardi B’s performance. Check it out here. 

And for the skeptics out there, Cardi B also owned the stage at this year’s TIDAL benefit show, TIDAL X: Brooklyn, which is available for viewing here.

For those of us who don’t mind braving the Basel traffic and crowds, you can also catch Cardi B at LIV Friday night.

