Cardi B is making money moves in Miami – and you can watch her.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott is throwing a huge private party Thursday night to celebrate the fashion house’s partnership with TIDAL X. Guess who’s performing live? Barbra Streisand’s new fave, record-breaking rapper Cardi B, who has been known to tear it up when she’s down here.

And while you can’t get into the party – it’s at the Eden Roc, but you didn’t hear that from us – you can view the entire performance live via TIDAL.com/MiamiHerald. The show starts at 11:30 p.m., and you can watch in your pajamas completely free.