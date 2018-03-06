Cardi B just grabbed her belly during a South Florida concert. Is she pregnant?

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Musical artist Cardi B attends the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Philipp Klein)

Hey, Cardi B: What’s going on, girl?

Preggy or no?

We just don’t know anymore. And we care. We really do.

The songstress performed in Clearwater Saturday at Tampa radio station Wild 94.1’s annual spring concert, Wild Splash, and raised some eyebrows.

Wearing a hot pink pant suit sans bra, the 25-year-old rapper at one point touched her belly, as seen in paparazzi pics. Her fashion choice was fairly conservative, compared to what she usually wears, so we have to wonder, too.

Last month, the Bodak Yellow singer shut down fans who hinted that Cardi was in a family way.

“No b–ch, I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Of his role, her fiance Offset recently told TMZ that he had a full brood already when asked the big question.

“I’m already a father-of-three. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the singer told the website. “My kids [are] 2, 2 and 8. I don’t got no other possibilities.”