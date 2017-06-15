Posted on

Cancer survivor Adamari Lopez calls out body shaming trolls

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Telemundo host Adamari Lopez never expected the backlash she would receive after posting an innocent couple time pic on Instagram.

The Miami TV personality was on a Mexican vacation last month with S.O. Toni Costa, and in the beach snap wore a bathing suit.

BIG  mistake!

Lopez, who has a 2 year old daughter, started receiving nasty comments about her weight.

What many people may not realize is that Lopez has been through a lot physically over the last few years.

In 2005 she was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer and had a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The “Thriving” author — Luis Fonsi’s ex — is currently cancer free but her weight has fluctuated.

“I think that when people criticize, they criticize themselves more,” she told Today in response. “I do not take it personal.”

The Nuevo Dia star, who met Costa while competing on dance competition Mira Quien Baila in 2011, added that the disease had taken its toll on her.

“After facing cancer I have gone through several physical changes. My body has changed. I went from being thin, size 0-2, to size 6 and my weight has been up and down ever since.”

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
Miami Guide
A-Z: A comprehensive list of Brickell’s finest upscale restaurants
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad
Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer