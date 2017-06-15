Cancer survivor Adamari Lopez calls out body shaming trolls

Telemundo host Adamari Lopez never expected the backlash she would receive after posting an innocent couple time pic on Instagram.

The Miami TV personality was on a Mexican vacation last month with S.O. Toni Costa, and in the beach snap wore a bathing suit.

Continued below No top posts yet

BIG mistake!

Lopez, who has a 2 year old daughter, started receiving nasty comments about her weight.

What many people may not realize is that Lopez has been through a lot physically over the last few years.

In 2005 she was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer and had a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The “Thriving” author — Luis Fonsi’s ex — is currently cancer free but her weight has fluctuated.

“I think that when people criticize, they criticize themselves more,” she told Today in response. “I do not take it personal.”

The Nuevo Dia star, who met Costa while competing on dance competition Mira Quien Baila in 2011, added that the disease had taken its toll on her.

“After facing cancer I have gone through several physical changes. My body has changed. I went from being thin, size 0-2, to size 6 and my weight has been up and down ever since.”