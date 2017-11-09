News we can definitely use: A Wahlburgers may be coming to Miami, sooner rather than later.

So says Mark Wahlberg, who owns the Massachusetts based chain of casual dining restaurants with his family. They also have a reality show on A&E that follows Mark, and his actor brother Donnie (Blue Bloods) and their brother Paul (a chef) navigate the business.

There’s a spot in Orlando already and the actor was busy scouting locations in the area, he said while in town promoting “Daddy’s Home 2. ” He plays a bad-ass biological father trying to get along with his wife’s nerdy husband (Will Ferrell) in the sequel to the 2015 hit.

When asked what his favorite burger joint was in Miami, Wahlberg wouldn’t answer that question.

“I’ve had some good burgers here,” he said from The Four Seasons Miami Hotel. “But I’m not going to promote the competition.”

The long story: it’s marinated, sautéed, and roasted Portobello perfection. The short story: it’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/8tYl0ZOIun — Wahlburgers (@Wahlburgers) November 4, 2017

So if a Wahlburger’s does come to the Magic City, we’ll like be seeing more of the former rapper’s clan. Like his feisty mom, Alma Nove.

She’s the matriarch and close with all her kids. The mother of nine (!) even came to visit Mark on the Daddy’s Home set one day.

“I was actually running late that day — and I’m never late,” recounted the “Boogie Nights” star. “She basically came on set and everyone was there rehearsing the big Nativity scene. Mel Gibson [who plays Mark’s dad] was just reading his lines from the sides and she was like making comments about him not knowing his lines and he didn’t know who she was. He was like, ‘Who is this lady?’ She thinks because she’s on a TV show everyone knows who she is.”

Wahlberg finally had to tell mom to take a powder.

“I was embarrassed,” he laughed. “I didn’t make her go home, but I made her walk off the set for a little while and apologize.”

The comedy is out Friday.