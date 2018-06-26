Camilla Cabello is so not single. Her new relationship is heating up — in Spain

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony arrives at Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Forget Havana.

You may hear that Camila Cabello’s next single has a Spanish city as its title.

The former Fifth Harmony band member was spotted in Barcelona with her newish guy, Matthew Hussey, reports E! News.

The Cuban born singer and English dating coach were seen out and about in the fabulous Spanish city on Tuesday and are apparently getting along swimmingly.

A spy told the media outlet that the crooner arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning along with her author boyfriend, her mom and younger sister while on her #Neverbethesametour.

The Miami performer tweeted out, asking, “Barcelona, are you ready?”

She’ll get back as opening act on Taylor Swift’s Reputation stadium tour, which resumes in Kentucky on Saturday and heads to Hard Rock Stadium Aug 7.

According to the insider, the couple hung out in a local park, going on the swings and down a slide, while displaying major PDA.

How cute!

“They are a sweet couple and seem very happy together,” the insider said. “A little silly at times, but fun. They have fun together.”

Cool.

We have to admit Hussey is super cute. And judging by his Instagram, knows a thing or two about maintaining a relationship.