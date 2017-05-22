Posted on

Camila Cabello goes solo in intense Billboard Awards performance

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Fifth Harmony, who? Camila Cabello made her first live solo TV debut as a solo artist with an intense performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

The Miami singer emerged from smoke, draped in black, and began belting out lyrics from her new single “I Have Questions/Crying in the Club” like “Why did you leave me here to burn?” “I’m way too young to be this hurt.” “Counting wounds and I’m trying to numb them all.”

She kind of pulled a Britney with male dancers surrounding her. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. 

Cabello explained the song that she wrote over a year ago a kind of “emotion bombing.”

The album is called The Hurting The Healing The Loving.

