Camila Cabello’s sexy song ‘Havana’ heads to the top of the Pop Chart

Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello has done big things since she walked away from the soon-to-be defunct girl group. For the second time since heading out on her own, Cabello is at the top of Billboard’s Pop Songs Chart, this time for her steamy send up to her hometown, “Havana.”

The song will jump from the third spot to No. 1 for tally for the week of Dec. 9, as reported by Billboard.

The song features Young Thug and the video, which has 260 million views on Youtube so far, was a hilarious spoof of telenovelas mixed with a journey to a Havana speakeasy.

This is Cabello’s second time at the top of the Pop Chart since leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016. Her first hit was on Feb. 18 when “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly hit the No. 1 spot.

The song is also in the No. 1 position in the UK.

Cabello took to Twitter to thank her fans for the support, explaining that she had been warned that the song wasn’t right for airwaves. Turns out, it was.

people kept saying to us that this song was never gonna work at radio because they didn't think people would "get it", and today Havana is 1 at pop radio, thanks to my amazing fan army and my lovely friends at radio for believing and supporting 🙏🏼 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 27, 2017