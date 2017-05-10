A new look and (maybe) new love for Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is looking good.

Going solo may have been the best thing for the ex Fifth Harmony member.

when u eat a few extra platanitos just to have side boob thank u @Jesus @Diosito 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 7, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

The 20-year-old showed up at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night with a new look — long, flowing, wavy hair and bangs.

The Miami resident later took the stage (from the ceiling in a car engine!) to perform with J Balvin and Pitbull. They sang “Hey Ma” from “The Fate & The Furious.”

PA NUESTRA GENTE LATINAAAAAAAAA such an honor to be on the same stage as @pitbull and @jbalvin i love u guys SO much 😢😢😢pa lante 💘💘#Mtvawards A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 7, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Can we say red hot?

It wasn’t all work though. Cabello was rumored to have exchanged numbers with actor Diego Boneta.