A new look and (maybe) new love for Camila Cabello

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Camila Cabello is looking good.

Going solo may have been the best thing for the ex Fifth Harmony member.

The 20-year-old showed up at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night with a new look — long, flowing, wavy hair and bangs.

The Miami resident later took the stage (from the ceiling in a car engine!) to perform with J Balvin and Pitbull. They sang “Hey Ma” from “The Fate & The Furious.”

Can we say red hot?

It wasn’t all work though. Cabello was rumored to have exchanged numbers with actor Diego Boneta. 

