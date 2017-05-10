A new look and (maybe) new love for Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello is looking good.
Going solo may have been the best thing for the ex Fifth Harmony member.
The 20-year-old showed up at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night with a new look — long, flowing, wavy hair and bangs.
The Miami resident later took the stage (from the ceiling in a car engine!) to perform with J Balvin and Pitbull. They sang “Hey Ma” from “The Fate & The Furious.”
Can we say red hot?
It wasn’t all work though. Cabello was rumored to have exchanged numbers with actor Diego Boneta.