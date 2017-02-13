Camila Cabello talks life after Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello speaks!

The singer who famously left Fifth Harmony back in December hours after their performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2016 concert at the BB&T Center, fronts the March/April issue of Seventeen. In her cover story, Cabello gives up (a little) dirt.

On her former bandmates: “I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

Cabello goes on to say she is writing a lot of music herself: “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.” As for her Valentine’s Day plans, she’ll likely be solita: “Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship,” the Miami girl said.