Camila Cabello is bringing Havana to Wynwood this weekend

Leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony was the best thing Miami native Camila Cabello has ever done, though her latest stint as a contestant on popular UK show “Dancing on Ice”  could be a close second.

To celebrate the enormous success of her new album and chart-topping anthem “Havana, Spotify is throwing a huge party for her biggest fans from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at  Gramps.

Spotify will transform the Wynwood watering hole into Casa Camila, bringing  Cabello’s music and culture to life via salsa dancing, Cuban mock-tail bar, tarot card reading and more.

The guest list is open to 300 fans who RSVP first. 40 of Cabello’s luckiest fans will be treated to an intimate meet and greet experience with her where they can ask her if she is dating Sean Mendes even if they may not get an answer.

Let us know if she says “oh nah nah nah.”

