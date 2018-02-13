Posted on

Camila Cabello greets fans at Havana-themed party— and left her boyfriend at home

Camila Cabello at Gramps/http://stuarttracte.photography
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

 

Sunday was really funday for a bunch of Camila Cabello’s biggest fans.

The former Fifth Harmony bandmate  appeared at a special Spotify Fans First event at Gramps in Wynwood.

The intimate, exclusive meet and greet was to celebrate Cabello’s debut self titled album as well as the soloist’s chart topping single “Havana.”

The Cuban born, Miami raised singer (and part time resident) made quite an entrance, walking through the front door of Gramps, which was turned into a Cuban themed Casa Camila.  A classic convertible was parked outside of the popular venue; there were also salsa dancing lessons; bongo players; tarot card readings; and a bodega with popular snacks from the island nation, empanadas, croquetas and pastelitos.

The 20 year old, who was dressed in all white, was smiling, waving and even hugging frenzied fans. She looked fresh as a daisy, even though earlier Cabello had greeted fans at an album signing over at Coral Square Mall.

Before making her way to the back, where two wicker chairs were set up for the one on ones, Cabello grabbed a “She Loves a Na Na Na” mocktail inspired by her music. She was in great spirits, smiling and affectionate. Could the great mood be due to her new boyfriend? Cabello was recently spotted getting cozy with 30 year old dating coach Matthew Hussey.

“Camila recently started dating Matthew,” an insider tells E! News. “It wasn’t something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work. She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level.”

Seems someone won’t be spending Valentine’s Day alone this year. She told Seventeen last year that she had never had a long term relationship.

A dating coach is probably a good call, then, right?

Start by making your life fascinating, fun, passionate – and dating gets much easier!

A post shared by Matthew Hussey (@thematthewhussey) on

 

