Camila Cabello goes country in the remix to her hit ‘Never Be The Same’

By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Well, that was unexpected.

Pop singer and Miami darling Camila Cabello has switched things up with the release of her “Never Be The Same” remix. The song narrates an intoxicating love, comparing it to hard drugs like heroin.

And now the songstress has gone country. The remix, which dropped at midnight Friday, features Kane Brown whose song “Heaven” is on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The duet actually works. Brown adds a twang that, with signature country music guitar strumming, makes “Never Be The Same” different.

While the genre switch up might seem like an interesting choice for the former Fifth Harmony singer, Camila Cabello said in a tweet that the remix was everything she’d hoped for.

It’s not the first time she’s dabbled in other genres. Her wildly popular “Havana” drew inspiration from Cuban music while adding Young Thug’s Atlanta rap style to the mix.

What else does Camila Cabello have up her sleeve?

