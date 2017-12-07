LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Camilla Cabello poses with the award for Best Pop in the winner's room during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV)

You’ve waited for it and now it’s here: Camila Cabello’s self-titled full-length debut. “Camila” will be out on Jan. 12, 2018, bu the pre-order just went live. Get it here. The link unlocks instant free downloads of “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends.”

You can also check out the sexy AF cover art on Instagram. The post rapidly cracked 1 million “likes,” while the hashtag #CAMILAoutJanuary12 exploded as a Twitter trending topic, soaring to #2 worldwide and #5 US on the trending charts.

On Tuesday, Cabello wrote, “to my Camilizers…. my debut album is finally finished. now i’m trying to steady my heartbeat! Thank you for being so patient with me this year, i can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life.”

For the former Fifth Harmony singer, the record (Syco/Epic) marks s a major milestone. The part time Miami resident added, .”All of these songs have special memories behind them, and i’m not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter… it’s in your hands January 12.”

The album features the international mega-hit “Havana” feat. Young Thug and hit No. 1 on the Pop Radio Chart in addition to remaining No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.

REAL FRIENDS. tomorrow, 8 am EST #CAMILAtomorrow (cover art drawings by my little sister 💞) A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Her streak at the top shows no signs of slowing down either.

Can we start calling Cabello Ms. Worldwide?

Last month, the native Cuban jetted across the pond to perform “Havana” at the MTV Emas. Watch it HERE. The set became one of the night’s most talked about moments with her sassy red outfit and shades.

Watch out, Pitbull.