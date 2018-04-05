Busted! Diners felt scammed, so this Ocean Drive restaurant was forced to close

The city of Miami shut down La Baguette restaurant after an undercover sting involving the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21. (Joey Flechas/Miami Herald)

A Miami Beach restaurant where customers frequently complained about exorbitant and misleading bills will remain shuttered until July in what could be a test case in the city’s efforts to crack down on businesses accused of preying on unsuspecting tourists.

The decision, handed down Tuesday by a city-appointed arbiter for code disputes, requires La Baguette on South Beach’s Ocean Drive to stay closed for a total of six months while the restaurant comes up with new city-approved menus and addresses alcohol-related code violations.

La Baguette was shut down by Miami Beach’s top administrator in January following an underage alcohol sting that resulted in the arrests of three servers on charges of selling or serving booze to customers under the age of 21. The city also cited La Baguette for failing to disclose menu prices at sidewalk cafe tables and for allowing customers to leave the business with open containers of alcohol.

“The few bad apples on Ocean Drive need to clean up their act,” said Commissioner Mark Samuelian, who is sponsoring an ordinance that would give the city more power to crack down on businesses that do not clearly advertise prices at sidewalk cafes. “This ruling shows the consequences will be severe.”

La Baguette is one of several Ocean Drive restaurants whose customers have frequently complained about being overcharged and misled, often airing their grievances on restaurant review pages on websites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor.

Some Ocean Drive restaurants attract customers to sidewalk cafes using misleading food or drink specials or fail to include prices on menus, the Miami Herald has found. A tourist hoping to take advantage of a 2-for-1 drink special, for example, might unknowingly end up ordering a $55 fishbowl-sized cocktail.

The sidewalk cafe ordinance sponsored by Samuelian, which is up for a final vote at the Miami Beach commission’s April 11 meeting, would enable the city to revoke restaurants’ permits for sidewalk cafe tables if they don’t clearly advertise prices.

