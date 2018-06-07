Posted on

Brooklyn Beckham’s new relationship with YouTube star Lexy Panterra is Instagram official

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

New couple alert.

UsWeekly reports that Brooklyn Beckham is no longer living single and has moved on from Chloe Grace Moretz.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is dating an older woman. She’s 29-year-old YouTube sensation Lexy Panterra.

How do we know? They made it Instagram official.

A perfect night 🥢🎤🍻 #SoGood

A post shared by Lexy Panterra (@lexypanterra) on

“It’s pretty new,” the source tells the media outlet. “They’ve been dating for a couple of months and are smitten with each other.”

When is Panterra going to meet the famous ‘rents?

If her name sounds familiar, you may recall the singer appeared in a sexy video with former Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton for the song “So Good.”

 

