We’re about to get a whole lot of BRITNEY.

Britney Spears is bringing her record-breaking show, “Britney: Piece of Me” to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. for not one, not two, but a three-night engagement.

The shows will go down at the resort’s Hard Rock Event Center on Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; and Sunday, July 29, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can access presale tickets beginning Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

What to expect? Vegas style entertainment.

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨ Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2 Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

The tour follows Spears’ headlining residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Sin City. The former Disney star opened it in 2013.

This current tour is the last time anybody will be able to see the show in the flesh. Initial demand for the “Britney: Piece of Me” tour, which visits intimate venues on the East Coast to capture the look and feel of the Vegas show, has been overwhelming, say insiders.

Translation: Get on it, people!

Caveat: Tickets are pricey, from $105 to $330; all seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000.