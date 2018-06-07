Britney Spears is on vacation in Miami. And she’s showing some serious skin.

It’s Britney, b—ch!

TMZ reports that Britney Spears is in Miami on holiday.

The gossip website has a pic of the pop star tanning herself in a teenie bikini with the caption, “What a bum!”

Editors note that the Vegas entertainer gave herself a wedgie “on purpose” while enjoying a ride on a jet ski on Wednesday. Hollywood Life has the pose in all its glory.

While we have no proof of that, the picture makes it pretty clear that Spears is in shape.

The mother of two isn’t here to grab Me Time. She showed a pic on Instagram of her and her son Sean “Pres” Preston Federline, 12, chilling by a hotel pool, at their “favorite spot.” Her other son with Kevin Federline, Jayden, 11, was not pictured.

The kids’ father and the singer are currently in a heated child support battle, but that’s another story altogether. It looks as if Brit is footing the bill for this trip.