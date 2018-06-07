Posted on

Britney Spears is on vacation in Miami. And she’s showing some serious skin.

Britney SpearsGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

It’s Britney, b—ch!

TMZ reports that Britney Spears is in Miami on holiday.

The gossip website has a pic of the pop star tanning herself in a teenie bikini with the caption, “What a bum!”

Editors note that the Vegas entertainer gave herself a wedgie “on purpose” while enjoying a ride on a jet ski on Wednesday. Hollywood Life has the pose in all its glory.

While we have no proof of that, the picture makes it pretty clear that Spears is in shape.

The mother of two isn’t here to grab Me Time. She showed a pic on Instagram of her and her son Sean “Pres” Preston Federline, 12, chilling by a hotel pool, at their “favorite spot.” Her other son with Kevin Federline, Jayden, 11, was not pictured.

The kids’ father and the singer are currently in a heated child support battle, but that’s another story altogether. It looks as if Brit is footing the bill for this trip.

 

 

Comments

More Like This
Española Way wants you back, Miami. What will it take to get you there?
Brazilian star Neymar will be huge in Miami during World Cup
Tourists He’s a legend in Caracas, and now you can find him cooking in Brickell
Miami Guide
No Cuban abuela? No problem. These are Miami’s best Cuban restaurants
Tourists Pizzas and rosé go a long way at this rustic Italian spot on South Beach
Free pizza is on the menu every Friday at this South Beach hot spot