Brightline is opening to the public with service to Broward and Palm Beach

A Brightline train arrives at the MiamiCentral station in Overtown as crews prepare the station for the near future opening of the station, May 10, 2018. CHARLES TRAINOR JR.

Good things come to those who wait.

That was the message Brightline sent to Miami commuters on Friday as it announced that its fast-travel rail service was finally coming to downtown — and not just “soon” or “in the coming weeks” as the company been known to promise over the past year.

If you’re interested in a half-hour, one-way ride to Fort Lauderdale or an hour-long zip to West Palm Beach, Saturday, May 19 — no turning back now, Brightline —is officially when regular service will begin to and from downtown’s MiamiCentral station, Goddard announced during a ribbon-cutting at the new station on Friday morning.

Brightline, a privately funded rail service owned by Florida East Coast Railway, hosted the mayors of Miami and Miami-Dade County along with South Florida Congresswomen Frederica Wilson and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz at its newly risen station.

Introductory fares for a one-way Miami-to-West Palm ride will begin at $15 for “Smart” service and cost $25 for the less-luxurious “Select” option. Riding between Miami and Fort Lauderdale will run you between $10 and $15.

Discounts are available for children, senior citizens and active or formerly military service men and women.

