Christmas came early to Brickell City Centre.

How so?

A huuuuuge Zara just popped opened in the buzz-y mall nestled in the Miami’s Financial District. Spanning a sprawling 30,851 square feet, the two-story (woah!) shop is brimming with on-trend, wallet-friendly fashion finds for men, women and the kiddos. We snooped around for you all (because… we’re all about that NEW NEW) and here’s a peep inside the Spain-based brand’s BCC store…

The Brickell City Centre door joins sister stores in Aventura Mall (which is also brand spankin’ new), Collins Avenue, Lincoln Road and Dadeland Mall. Trending right now at the internationally loved retailer? Sequin-swathed frocks perfect for New Year’s Eve (or a night out at LIV), faux fur coats, pleated skirts, fitted blazers for blokes, and tutus for the tykes in your life.

Zara at Brickell City Centre joins recently opened stores such as jeweler Chopard. Aesop and Maje are slated to open soon.