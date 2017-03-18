5 Facts You Need To Know About Brickell City Centre

After four loooong years of extensive planning and construction, Brickell City Centre in the heart of Miami’s “Financial District” is finally open. And it’s LIT. Really. Think of the three-level, vertically-integrated, open-air luxury retail center (500,000 square feet of high-end retail, in fact!), fine dining & entertainment space as the 305’s go-to jam for that new new. Anchored by larger-than-life Saks Fifth Avenue, here is the latest news rolling out of BCC.

1) Complete List of Currently Open Retailers

Readers keep asking us, “What’s open at BCC?” Well, here you go… 120% Lino, Acqua di Parma, Addict, Adolfo Dominguez, Agent Provocateur, AllSaints, American Harvest, APM Monaco, Armani Collezioni, AT&T, Audemars Piguet, Baldinini, Bally, Bath & Body Works, Boglioli, Bojanini Art Gallery, BOSS, C’Art, Capritouch, Caudalie, Coach, Cole Haan, David’s Tea, Diptyque, Font, Giuseppe Zanotti, Harmont & Blaine, Illesteva, In-Sight, Intermix, Jorge Bischoff, Kendra Scott, Koko & Palenki, Lafayette 148 New York, L’Erbolario, Le Roy Rene, LK Leetal, Kalmanson, LIVE!, Lululemon Athletica, Michele Lopriore, Mirto, Musart, Nest Casa, Ondademar, Orlebar Brown, Pandora, Porsche Design, Richard Mille, Saks Fifth Avenue, Samsonite, Santa Fe News & Expresso, Santa Maria Novella, Sean Donaldson, Sephora, Stuart Weitzman, Sundek, Ted Baker London, Tommy Bahama, Victoria’s Secret, Vilebrequin, Violeta’s + Baccarat and Westime. You’re welcome!

2) And Here’s a Comprehensive List of Open Restaurants

Hungry? Well, lucky for you, Luke’s Lobster, Pubbelly Sushi, American Harvest, Tacology, Santa Fe, Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill, Dr. Smood and Haagen-Dazs are open to fill your belly. #Nom

3) This BIG DEAL is Opening Soon

Movie lovers will love this gem: The first CMX luxury dine-in movie theater will soon join the mix. Hailing from Mexico, movie goers can expect plush furnishings, high-def screens, spiffy waiter service, and yummy eats from Biko chef Mikel Alonso. #BradPittNeverLookedSoGood

4) Coming Soon, You Ask?

We’re all over the newbies, too. Slated to open soon at Brickell City Centre are MAC Cosmetics and a two-story (yay!) ZARA.

5) Mangia! Mangia!

Italian foodies, Lend Us Your Ears (and Tastebuds): Miami’s first three-level Italian food hall is opening at BCC. Delizioso.

Brickell City Center, 701 South Miami Avenue, Miami; www.brickellcitycentre.com