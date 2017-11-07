Brett Ratner acting gross in this old video with ex Serena Williams is creeping us out

With a steady trickle of sexual harassment bearing down on Miami Beach favorite son Brett Ratner, the last thing the movie director needed was old footage of him acting strange with ex-galpal Serena Williams popping up on social media.

But the Twittersphere has been buzzing all day about a 2005 video from the ABC Family reality TV series “Venus & Serena: For Real” that popped overnight.

In the footage, a wired-up and miked Serena was sitting with Ratner in the stands to watch her sister playing against Belgian Els Callens in the 2005 Fed Cup in Delray Beach.

Serena can be heard getting mad at the director of “Rush Hour” and “Red Dragon” several times, and pushing him back when he tries to kiss her. Three times.

Brett Ratner accused of sexual misconduct in 2001-05. Here he is being gross with then-GF Serena on her 2005 show:pic.twitter.com/ts93Q4IXkD — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 2, 2017

Ratner then starts begging her to: “Give me some love. Show me that you care.”

Eight-time Miami Open winner Serena, who recently had a baby girl with fiancée and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tells Ratner: “Can you stop? You’re being very disturbing.”

He then turns his attention to Venus battling it out on the court below and starts shouting: “Sexy legs!”

The video comes after the A-list Hollywood director was accused publicly by at least six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, of being sexually inappropriate and pushy. Munn claimed last week she was asked to deliver food to Ratner’s trailer on the set of “After The Sunset” in 2004 and found him with his pants down and, she says, “furiously masturbating.”

Ratner is stepping down from Warner Bros. and he lost the opportunity to direct an upcoming biopic of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Ratner’s attorney released a statement saying the director “vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him” and is “confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims.”

What’s true is that Serena Williams and Ratner reportedly dated from 2004 until 2006. The tennis star complains in the video that the director doesn’t spend enough time with her and showed up for just one overnight.

In the clip, Williams tells Ratner she’d like to see other people and adds: “It’s too bad it didn’t work out between us.”

He responds with a smug smile: “Is this the breakup episode? They don’t do this on Nick and Jessica’s show,” referring to the Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson reality show.