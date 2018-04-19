Posted on

Brazilian bombshell Anitta dominated the stage at Miami Bash

Anitta performing at LIV after Premios Lo Nuestro. World Red Eye
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Brazilian bombshell Anitta (no last name necessary) was just in town for Miami Bash at AmericanAirlines Arena Saturday.

The 25 year old told Billboard the experience was “very cool,” and that she enjoyed the fact that she was one of the only women up on the stage. “It was the same thing in Brazil when I started,” she told Billboard. “I was the only pop urban female performing.”

Anitta also talked about her new song, “Indecente,” which is about seduction and powerful women.  “I’m happy to be sending messages to the girls to be all powerful.”

She shot the sexy video from her home, she added.

The urban music performer sang “Machika” with J Balvin and Jeon at the show.  The trio also hit the Premio Lo Nuestro back in February, where she performed a steamy duo with J Balvin.

She even visited Univision show “El Gordo y La Flaca” while she in Miami and she taught Lili Estefan how to dance samba like a Carnival Queen.

En vivo con Anitta #GyFdetrasdecamara 🎥

Posted by El Gordo y La Flaca on Thursday, April 12, 2018

Comments

More Like This
People stand in line for these Wynwood pies. Now they’re coming to a new neighborhood
Wynwood is getting its own scooters. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea.
Tourists Jackson’s food hall is open in Miami. Here are the best things we ate and how to order
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Here’s why this new restaurant is the coolest thing to happen at Zoo Miami. Literally.
Dolce&Gabbana opened up its new Miami boutique with a two-day bash