Posted on

Brad Paisley’s latest album has a major rock star attached — guess who?

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Brad Paisley and Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre: So perfect together.

The country superstar will be in concert at the West Palm Beach arena Sept. 15 and tickets are now on sale.

The Livenation concert for Paisley’s tour will also feature special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

Serious fans can get ahead of the action by going to the singer’s website, where you can listen to songs from his latest album, “Love and War, as well as snag an official “Shine Spirit” T-shirt and the kind of leather wristband he favors. A bundle starts at $40. 

His new album is a doozy — with huugggeee names attached, reports Billboard. Think Mick Jagger, on Drive of Shame; Timbaland (“Grey Goose Chase”); and John Fogerty (“Love And War”).

Paisley’s last record was 2014’s Moonshine in the Trunk which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

 

Comments

