Oopsie! Did Venus Williams just reveal the sex of Serena’s baby?

Oops. Venus Williams just dropped the “she” pronoun.

As in the gender of her sister’s unborn baby.

Serena Williams has been quiet about the sex so far, but Venus sure wasn’t on Wednesday.

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 31, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

During an interview with Eurosport at the French Open in Paris, the tennis champ was asked how she wants to be addressed by her future niece or nephew.

The Shade Room was one of the first media outlets to catch the slip of the tongue.

“She’s going to call me favorite aunt,” the 36 year old tennis pro said. “Of course it’s like every day we’re like baby V, baby Isha, baby Lyn. We all want the baby to be named after us.”

Serena, who also is in Paris, watching her big sis, announced she was 20 weeks pregnant last month so we did the math and she is due in late summer.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

The father to be is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.