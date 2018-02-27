Posted on

Boxer Canelo living large in Miami before his big Cinco de Mayo rematch with GGG

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Boxer Saul “Canelo” Álvarez was living large in Miami before his big fight.

The 27 year old Mexican fighter spent the weekend celebrating the launch of his new Toys For Boys Magazine cover and the launch of his shoe collaboration with Miami footwear designer Fabrice Tardieu.

#iammexico #madeinitaly #fabricetardieuxcanelo now available on Fabricetardieu.com

The multi-time world champ revealed a five-part shoe series called “I Am Mexico,” inspired by the fighter’s native Mexico that will go on sale the same day as his fight, Cinco de Mayo.

Though he’s in fantastic shape now, he’ll retreat into immersive training in anticipation of his rematch with Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin.

You can see the excellent shape he’s in on the cover of Toys for Boys Magazine, which held a party feting him  at Doheny Room at Delano Friday.

On Saturday, the festivities continued for the athlete with a private dinner at Byblos Miami. Forty of the men’s-focused luxury lifestyle magazine’s VIP guests sat down with Canelo in a private room at Byblos Miami.

 

