The search for the most imaginative bartender is on

The 2017 United States Bartenders’ Guild’s Most Imaginative Bartender Competition (MIB) is back!

Presented by Bombay Sapphire and one of the most prestigious bartender competitions in the industry, the competition will be accepting recipe submissions beginning March 15 from emerging bartenders hoping to compete next month among the best in their region for a chance to battle it out for the 2017 North American title in London.

Bartenders who wish to enter can submit their most imaginative original cocktail recipe to www.MostImaginativeBartender.com between March 15 and April 13. The recipe must incorporate Bombay Sapphire. The judges will visit the selected contenders’ local bars to give their cocktail a try, before selecting ten finalists to compete in the Miami regional finale this June. The winner will go on to compete against 11 other mixologists from across North America in the grand finale taking place in London.