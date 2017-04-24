The end is near: Bloodline returns with a vengeance on May 26

You have waited patiently.

Now your patience will be rewarded.

“Bloodline” is on its way back with a vengeance, launching on Netflix May 26. That’s a Friday night, and we are so staying in.

See what happens to the Rayburn family of the Florida Keys. Will secrets be exposed? Will the entire tight knit clan completely break down? Will justice prevail? We all know “People die. Secrets don’t.”

But before the darkest of dark shows premieres for its third and final season, you can relive your favorite Rayburn family foibles in a brand new, flashback-filled recap featurette.

Bloodline in 2016 — Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz do their thing HERE. See Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn — who was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series forin 2016 — Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz do their thing