Posted on

The end is near: Bloodline returns with a vengeance on May 26

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

You have waited patiently.

Now your patience will be rewarded.

“Bloodline” is on its way back with a vengeance, launching on Netflix May 26. That’s a Friday night, and we are so staying in.

See what happens to the Rayburn family of the Florida Keys. Will secrets be exposed? Will the entire tight knit clan completely break down? Will justice prevail? We all know “People die. Secrets don’t.”
 
 

 

But before the darkest of dark shows premieres for its third and final season, you can relive your favorite Rayburn family foibles in a brand new, flashback-filled recap featurette.
 
See Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn — who was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Bloodline in 2016 — Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz do their thing HERE.
 
 
 
 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
Miami Guide
Yass, Beach: Five Miami Beaches That Are Better Than South Beach
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance